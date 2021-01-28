MANKATO — Region Nine Development Commission is working on a regional economic resiliency plan that will not only look at how to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic but also at how to better prepare for economic shocks, whether brought on by natural disasters, recessions or pandemics.
“Resiliency planning for the regional economy is a newer concept,” said Executive Director Nicole Griensewic.
Region Nine was awarded $74,552 by the federal Economic Development Administration to establish a disaster and economic recovery plan for the region.
The two-year grant is aimed at creating a plan that will focus on manufacturing, which accounts for 20% of the regional economy.
Region Nine will work with industry and community leaders in creating a COVID-19 recovery plan. Griensewic noted the manufacturing economy already had been impacted by flooding in 2019 and trade uncertainties in 2019 and 2020.
And, she said, manufacturing continues to be hit with a shortage of skilled workers, a problem that will persist into the future.
She said there hasn’t been a lot of work on economic resiliency plans in the past.
“We’re in (the pandemic) so it’s hard to talk about recovery and resiliency, but it gives us a unique opportunity to focus on it. We’ll talk to different industry and community leaders to see what it’s going to take to respond to other economic shocks in the future, not just recovery from this.
“We’ll be creating models as we go.”
