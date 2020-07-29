MANKATO — Region Nine Development Commission will receive a $400,000 federal grant to help in economic recovery.
The federal Economic Development Administration awarded $3.6 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to the eight regional economic development districts in Minnesota. The money is to be used to update economic development plans and for other resources to help the regions recover from the pandemic.
“The allocation of these CARES Act funds will go a long way toward helping the Mankato community safely reopen and resume economic activity, while having procedures in place to respond to and mitigate a potential outbreak of COVID-19,” 1st Dist. U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn said in a statement.
