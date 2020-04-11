MANKATO — Two newly added COVID-19 cases in Martin County and one in Nicollet County raise south-central Minnesota’s total to 104.
Martin County’s 37 total cases are the most outside of the Twin Cities metro and Rochester areas. Nicollet County is up to six confirmed cases, including a death reported earlier this week.
Minnesota’s death toll from the illness climbed to 64 from 57 in the Minnesota Department of Health’s pandemic update Saturday. Of the 64 deaths so far, 30 were reported in the last five days.
The number of Minnesotans being treated in intensive care units rose by five to 69 Saturday. Another 793 Minnesotans no longer need to be isolated.
Case totals in south-central Minnesota’s nine counties include:
- Martin County — 37
- Blue Earth County — 22
- Le Sueur County — 20
- Brown County — 7
- Nicollet County — 6
- Faribault County — 4
- Watonwan County — 4
- Waseca County — 3
- Sibley County — 1
