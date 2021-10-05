MANKATO — South-central Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccination pace in September was about in line with August’s total, continuing the bounce back in numbers after lulls earlier in the summer.
Area counties combined for 9,769 vaccine doses administered in September, according to state data updated this week. The monthly total was about 97% of August’s figure, but 178% higher than July.
The turnaround in August and September came during a time when cases sharply rose in the region and mandates neared for state workers and some medical workers.
Seeing the vaccination pace slow down when cases were low in June and July, then speed up as cases picked up in the late summer, wasn’t too surprising, said Dr. Katie Smentek of Mankato Clinic.
“When numbers start to go up again, and life starts to get affected by the reality of COVID-19, vaccinations start to become more of an issue again,” she said.
The pediatrician said just about every day she gets questions from unvaccinated people, to the point she began making discussions on it a part of her appointments. One message she shares with patients stems from her personal experience with vaccinations — she and her eligible children got vaccinated.
“I would never do anything to my own kids that I didn’t think was safe for my patients or my community,” she said. “I hope that gives them some faith and comfort that it’s the right thing to do.”
About 47% of residents in south-central Minnesota remain unvaccinated, well above the statewide percentage of about 39%. Among the region’s currently eligible population — people age 12 and older — the unvaccinated rate is 38%, compared to 27.5% statewide.
Workplace vaccine requirements were likely contributors to the August and September upticks compared to June and July. Vaccine or test mandates put in place across the country have proven effective at raising rates among employees, despite small percentages of people opting to leave instead.
State workers were required to be either fully vaccinated or seek weekly testing starting in September. The mandate applied to workers at Minnesota State University and South Central College, both of which achieved at least 90% vaccination rates.
With many of the remaining unvaccinated adults unlikely to get vaccinated, and a smaller percentage being unable to for health reasons, the next big way to boost rates will be expanded eligibility to younger age groups. Pfizer’s vaccine is now the only one available to children as young as 12.
The company recently submitted encouraging results from clinical trials on vaccinations for children between 5 and 11 years old to the Food and Drug Administration. In a Sept. 28 release, Pfizer stated it would submit a formal request for an emergency use authorization “in the coming weeks.”
Questions from parents about when vaccines will be available for children younger than 12 are also common during Smentek’s appointments lately. She called Pfizer’s recently submitted data “reassuring” in both effectiveness and safety, making emergency use approval a possibility in early November.
The Kaiser Family Foundation’s latest monthly survey on COVID-19 vaccinations in September found about 34% of parents said they’d get their 5- to 11-year-old child vaccinated “right away” once authorization comes. Another 32% said they’d “wait and see,” compared to 24% who’d “definitely not” and 7% who’d only get their child vaccinated if it was required.
Primary care providers could have a bigger role in administering vaccines than they did during previous rollouts for older age groups, Smentek said.
“We’re anticipating an initial influx of patients that want to get their child vaccinated right away,” she said. “That’s what we’re preparing for, then after the initial rush it’ll be talking one-on-one (to patients).”
