MANKATO — A devastating series of storms swept through southern Minnesota Wednesday night, including a confirmed tornado in Hartland.
Yet south-central Minnesota largely escaped major damage from winds that gusted more than 60 mph in some areas.
Thunderstorms rolled through the area starting early Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Freeborn and Faribault counties shortly after 7 p.m., but other places were impacted by heavy winds.
In Mankato, wind gusts topped 62 mph after 11 p.m., according to NWS meteorologists. Waseca and New Ulm recorded 60 mph winds around 11:30 p.m., while wind gusts topped 78 mph in Redwood Falls and 75 mph in Morristown.
Downed trees were reported across Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, and New Ulm police cautioned drivers Thursday morning to be aware of missing traffic lights, light poles and signs.
"Night shift said it was the closest thing to working in a hurricane last night that they ever experienced," police wrote on Facebook.
BENCO Electric Cooperative had power outages impacting nearly 500 customers in the Blue Earth area Wednesday night and over 100 in the St. Clair area. Xcel Energy reported smaller area outages — less than 100 customers in total — near Elysian, Morristown and west of Waseca.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, BENCO reported two customers with outages in Clark Township, while Xcel reported a smattering of power outages in the region — six in Mankato, four north of Janesville, and 14 in the Waseca area.
A North Mankato home under construction collapsed Wednesday night during the storm while elsewhere in Nicollet County, a semi truck reportedly tipped over near Highway 15.
In a separate incident, the State Patrol reported a Mankato man driving a semi truck tipped over in Olmsted County eastbound on Highway 14 near Byron.
Eugene Pittman, 55, suffered non-life threatening injuries after he lost control of the semi around 7:45 p.m. The semi landed on its side in the median.
NWS meteorologist Melissa Dye said the more severe parts of the storm system, which was initially estimated to run through south-central Minnesota, largely stayed south of the region, cutting a swath of damage through Iowa, Nebraska, southern Minnesota and southeastern Wisconsin.
Area emergency management directors say the region dodged a bullet in avoiding the kind of damage seen in Hartland, and east in Olmsted and Winona Counties.
"A very big one, because a lot of my region got in trouble last night," Justin Block, Nicollet County's director of emergency management, said.
NWS meteorologists haven't yet determined how strong the tornado in Hartland was, nor its damage path, but they estimate it was on the weaker side at an EF-0 or EF-1 scale. A tornado at EF-0 can move with wind speeds up to 72 mph, while an EF-1 tornado can damage areas with winds up to 112 mph.
Power and cleanup crews were working their way through Hartland a day after the storm, where it damaged a number of historic main street commercial buildings, including a bank. A two-block strip of downtown was littered with debris in the wake of the storm.
Freeborn County emergency manager Rich Hall said power was still out Thursday morning throughout the town as temperatures were steadily dropping. But he said other key utilities, like sanitary sewers, were still online.
Hall credited early warnings from the National Weather Service with preparing people for the storm and averting any injuries.
Hartland resident Noah Nielson said the small tight-knit community spent Wednesday evening and Thursday morning checking in on each other and cleaning the debris from their yards and properties.
“We're all doing fine. This is something we probably will never see again during this time of the year, and we'll get through it together. Right now, it's just unbelievable,” Nielson said.
Photographer Tim Evans said damage is spotty in the town.
“Fortunately, most of the town is OK … The bank that is essentially totaled. There is a house that was very badly damaged,’’ he said. “I think the garage from across the street must have been struck and was essentially thrown into the living room of that house.”
NWS meteorologist Mike Griesinger said a tornado was also reported in Lewiston, in Winona County, around 8 p.m. while another potential tornado was spotted in Wabasha County near Plainview around the same time.
Wednesday night's storm system marks the most reports of sustained winds of over 75 mph in a single day in the Midwest since 2004, according to the National Storm Prediction Center. It's also the first time the National Weather Service has ever issued a tornado warning in Minnesota in December — the latest a tornado has ever been reported was Nov. 16, 1931, east of Maple Plain in Hennepin County.
It's unclear whether Minnesota will see similar storms this late in the season in future years, but NWS meteorologists urge residents to continue taking precautions against severe weather no matter the time of year — even if the worst of that weather may largely miss the region.
"We did have plenty of damage reports around the area here, so it's always kind of a challenge explaining to people that just because it didn't happen to your house doesn't mean it didn't happen," Dye said.
Minnesota Public Radio News contributed to this report.
