MANKATO — South-central Minnesota’s COVID-19 case levels declined for the fifth straight week, despite signs of a fall wave starting statewide.
The nine area counties combined for nearly 209 confirmed cases between Sept. 18-24, according to Minnesota Department of Health data, a 1.9% decrease from the previous week.
This was the fifth straight week of declining case counts in the region, an encouraging sign considering the surges seen in fall of 2021 and 2020.
Of the nine counties, five had drops in COVID-19 cases, including Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Martin, Sibley and Waseca counties. Brown, Faribault, Nicollet and Watonwan counties had upticks in new cases.
Although it’s still early, new vaccines and treatments and a different variant offer some hope this fall and winter won’t approach the high case counts seen in the first years of the pandemic.
As it stands, the region had 16 COVID-19 hospitalizations during the most recent reporting week, down from 23 in the prior week. Three counties, including Faribault, Nicollet and Waseca, had zero COVID-19 hospitalizations.
No deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the region during the last week.
Minnesota’s pandemic death toll rose to 13,285 this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.