MANKATO — The nine-county region showed flickering signs of a slowdown in COVID-19 case growth over the last week.
Data from the Minnesota Department of Health showed a 13.3% rise in new cases confirmed in south-central Minnesota between Aug. 18-25. The previous week had a much bigger 58% rise in new cases.
While the more gradual uptick between Aug. 18-25 was an encouraging sign, murky testing data during the same period made another key indicator harder to measure.
Test positivity rates, or the percentage of tests coming back positive, help measure how widespread COVID-19 is in a given area. The more unreliable the testing numbers, the more unreliable the positivity rate will be.
Last week’s positivity rate rose for the seventh straight time. The 8.3% rate between Aug. 11-18 was the region’s highest since December 2020, but came after steady case, positivity rate and testing levels in the weeks leading up to it.
This week’s positivity rate appeared to drop down to 5.5%, but seemingly inflated testing data calls the rate into question. The health department Wednesday added a backlog of more than 60,000 negative tests from summer 2020 to spring 2021 to the statewide numbers.
Spread out, the data dump wouldn’t be likely to markedly change older positivity rates. All at once, it appears to have artificially inflated how many tests were administered in south-central Minnesota this week.
Sibley County, for example, went from having 296 weekly tests last week to 959 tests this week. Brown County’s weekly test total rose even more, from 614 to 1,777. Other area counties had similarly huge discrepancies.
Blue Earth and Waseca counties were among the few exceptions. Testing was far more level from one week to the next in both counties, but case counts went in different directions.
Blue Earth County’s 29.3% increase in cases resulted in an 11.4% positivity rate, up from 7.9%. A similar jump in cases and positivity rates occurred last year as college and university students returned to the county for their fall semesters.
Waseca County’s slight decline in cases on similar testing led to a decline in its positive rate. The county’s rate dropped from 14.2% to 11.1%.
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm this week noted nearly every county in the state has high COVID-19 transmission levels on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tracking map. Transmission levels are determined by a combination of metrics including positivity rates and rolling case averages.
“Unfortunately, none of our Minnesota counties are in the low transmission category, with only two in the moderate range,” she told reporters Tuesday.
Positivity rates at 5% or higher are considered concerning. Three area counties came in below 5% this week, Brown, Faribault and Martin, but all three had what appears to be artificially high testing in the health department’s weekly testing data.
Regional and state testing levels were on the rise over about the last month, just not anywhere near the level seen this week. If testing rose by a more gradual 10% across the region this week, the result would’ve been a slight positivity rate increase from 8.3% to 8.5%.
If testing levels were flat this week compared to last week, the positivity rate would’ve jumped from 8.3% to 9.4%.
The most likely range of possibilities for this week in south-central Minnesota, said local data analyst Derek J. Wingert, is a similar or slightly worse situation as the previous week.
“A lot of the bright spots on this are probably not actually bright spots,” he said, citing how much of an outlier this week’s testing numbers were. “A more realistic picture is we’re probably about the same or a little bit worse.”
Even a little bit worse could be an improvement over the larger jumps during previous weeks. Wingert, who closely monitored trends for the COVID Tracking Project during the pandemic, said the case numbers and other measures do at least indicate a leveling out.
“It does look like case growth is starting to moderate a bit,” he said. “We do still have hospitalizations moving up quite steadily, but what I’m seeing in the case growth is there’s not such a steep incline.”
Malcolm brought up hospitalizations during her media briefing, citing a rise in statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations from 434 last week to 547 this week. Hospitalization upticks typically come in the weeks after cases spike.
It's too soon to tell whether the state and region is at or nearing the peak of this latest COVID-19 wave. More reliable data next week should give a clearer picture of where rates are trending.
