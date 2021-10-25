MANKATO — Area counties combined for 105 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, a decline from last week.
Oct. 18 had 156 new cases. The 105 new cases confirmed this Monday continued an encouraging trend of lower daily and weekly case counts in the south-central region, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
South-central Minnesota also had no new COVID-19 deaths confirmed, although there were 22 statewide.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 8,559. South-central Minnesota's remained at 313, 34 of which were confirmed in October.
This month has been the region's third deadliest for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Only November and December 2020 had more confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Of the 105 new cases Monday, 24 of them were in Blue Earth County. Seven of the nine counties had at least 10.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Monday is as follows:
- Blue Earth County — 24
- Brown County — 15
- Waseca County — 12
- Sibley County — 12
- Nicollet County — 10
- Le Sueur County — 10
- Martin County — 10
- Faribault County — 9
- Watonwan County — 3
