MANKATO — South-central Minnesota started out the week with few newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. 

Area counties combined for 14 new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. As recently as a month ago, it wasn't uncommon for the region to have 10 times that many new daily cases.

The nine-county region also had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths, keeping its pandemic toll at 491. 

Of the 491 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 13 have been confirmed so far in March. The death rate in March is a marked decrease compared to January and February, which averaged about one newly confirmed COVID-19 fatality per day.

Minnesota had seven COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising its pandemic toll to 12,328. The deceased ranged in age from 50-54 years old in Kandiyohi County to 90-94 in Carlton County.

The 14 new cases in south-central Minnesota included three each in Le Sueur and Watonwan counties. Blue Earth had only one new case, while Nicollet County had two. 

