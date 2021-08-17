MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccination rate appears to be gaining some traction this month, pushing the region above 60% for first doses among residents age 12 and up.
A total of 5,472 doses were administered in the nine-county region in July, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The region's August total so far, 3,940, is already 72% of the way there to reaching July's total.
The slight momentum comes as the more contagious delta variant causes case spikes across the region and state.
Waseca County, a hotspot for transmission in recent weeks, is the closest to reaching its July total. It's already 83.6% of the way there.
Martin County's August doses are 81.5% of July's total, while Blue Earth County is at 71% so far. The only area county not on track to surpass its July total is Watonwan, which is at 41% with about half of August left.
Delta and its role in case spikes could explain some of the vaccination upticks this month. Inoculation requirements for some workers also may play a factor as well as families bringing their children ages 12 or older in before the next school year starts.
Demand isn't necessarily high now, said Sarah Schmidt, Thrifty White's regional support pharmacist, but certain groups appear to be coming in recently.
"We are seeing that 12- to 17-year-old population kind of trickle in," she said. "But definitely not as busy as we were in the spring."
She mentioned the requirements for some workers — including state employees — as a reason older adults might be seeking vaccines now. Thrifty White has been providing Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Apart from first and second doses, Thrifty White and other pharmacies began offering third doses to people with moderate to severe immunocompromised conditions. The free doses are only recommended to those individuals if they received two doses of the Modera or Pfizer vaccines.
People who aren't immunocompromised are not advised to seek third doses at this time. Hy-Vee's announcement about third doses notes the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks individuals to "self-attest that they are severely to moderately immunocompromised," but individuals "do not need to show proof of their condition."
Asked Tuesday about whether Minnesotans who aren't immunocompromised might "jump the line" to seek first doses before they're recommended, Kris Ehresmann, state infectious disease director, cautioned against doing so.
"Likely not everyone in Minnesota would be needing to get a booster at the same time if the recommendation comes down," she said.
The timing would more so depend on when someone received their two doses. Seeking a third dose too early could waste the existing protection provided by the first two doses.
"We want to make sure we're taking full advantage of the immunity the first two doses provide people," Ehresmann said.
She gave the comments during a briefing with reporters Tuesday. Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm added that people trying to get a booster prematurely could be doing a "disservice" to themselves.
They both expressed confidence at there being enough supply once third doses are recommended for the wider vaccinated public. People with immunocompromised conditions are recommended to get them first because the first two doses might not have given them the level of immunity they'd need to prevent severe infections.
