MANKATO — Area counties will be under a blizzard warning from 6 p.m. tonight until 6 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service says snow will begin late this afternoon and into the evening, when the majority of snow will fall.
Counties in western Minnesota are expected to experience northerly wind gusts near 50 mph.
The blizzard conditions are expected to especially affect a line from Alexandria to Litchfield to Glencoe to Mankato to Wells. These areas can expect snowfall ranging from 4 to 6 inches in west-central Minnesota to 7 to 9 inches in southwestern Minnesota, along with wind gusts to between 40-50 mph.
A winter storm warning is in effect along the Interstate 35 corridor to the Iowa state line today through Friday afternoon. Snow amounts of 7 to 10 inches can be expected through Friday afternoon along with wind gusts of up to 30-35 mph.
