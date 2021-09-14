MANKATO — A regional broadband summit will be offered as a virtual event 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Feedback gathered during the conference will be compiled with other regional conference findings and incorporated into a statewide conference Oct. 12-14 sponsored by Blandin Foundation.
Conference speakers include representatives from Minnesota Rural Broadband Coalition, Red Wing Ignite and Le Sueur County’s Broadband Initiative. Participants will discuss access and adoption, regional prioritization and how to use American Recovery Act funds for broadband investments.
Register at: https://bit.ly/3AgekKI.
