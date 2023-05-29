Better knowledge, higher pay and more opportunities.
That’s what employers say will be the benefit of the state partnering with 59 Minnesota businesses — including a handful in this region — to provide nearly $3.3 million in dual training grants to fund on-the-job training for employees in high-demand industries. The grants will provide more than 650 employees in those industries with training and career pathways.
“It’s more pay for them and a more robust employee for us,” said Craig Ryan, president of Winegar Inc., which is in Waseca “It’s good for both sides. And it’s their certificate. If they leave here and go to another company to do CNC machining, their certificate travels along with them. It’s really for the individual but it’s good for the business, too.”
Winegar Inc. is receiving $54,000 in grant funding for nine students. “We’re happy to get that,” Ryan said. “It definitely helps. We’ve done it in the past. We were pretty happy to land it again.”
The high-demand industries identified by the state are advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services and information technology. Of the 59 employers receiving a grant this year, 28 are in health care services, 26 in advanced manufacturing, three in agriculture and two are in information technology. Over half of the grants awarded were to employers in Greater Minnesota.
“These grants provide continued educational opportunities that strengthen our workforce, benefit our businesses, and grow our economy,” Gov. Tim Walz stated in a press release. “The state is committed to investing in Minnesota’s economic future by supporting our businesses and providing career growth and training opportunities for workers to excel.”
The grants were awarded by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education and go to fund both new and current employees at the employers who received funding.
“We were pretty excited,” said Mikkel Haugen, a dentist at St. Peter Family Dental Center, which is receiving a $6,000 grant from the state. “The person we have targeted for the training is definitely the most excited. One hundred percent of the grant will go to her tuition.”
Additionally, employees are able to get on-the-job training while they’re still in school, Haugen said, so they have “a good idea” of what they’ll be doing once they get out.
“Any time you can have a well-trained team that’s going to translate to healthier patients,” he said. “Our goal is always what can we do to make our patients healthier? And in this case, it will give our business an edge when it comes to treating patients.”
Nicole Raelyn, human resources manager for Mankato’s Dotson Iron Casting, an MPS division, said her company has been partnering with the state for a couple of years now. The state’s grants cover tuition, materials, textbooks and even laptops “so it’s just a really great opportunity,” she said. “Dotson covers a portion of that, but it really allows us to expand what we offer to team members and support them through their schooling.”
Becky Kahle, human resources administrator at Mankato Clinic, said their partnership with the state is an excellent opportunity for employees to grow in their roles.
“We’re super excited,” she said. “These are in high-demand positions due to a shortage of health care workers. And as we continue to add providers, we have to add clinical staff to support that. We’re very fortunate to receive this funding.”
Mankato Clinic was awarded $36,000 in grant funding, enough for six participants to pursue a medical assistant or practical nursing degree at South Central College. “South Central continues to be a valuable training partner,” Kahle said.
At Dotson Iron Casting, which was awarded $30,000, “we believe in helping others achieve the best for themselves, and this is one of those tools we can tap into,” Raelyn said. “We’re excited to support our team as they develop in their careers. It’s super exciting to be able to align different funding opportunities to support our team too, through their career aspirations.”
