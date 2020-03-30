MANKATO — South-central Minnesota has more than 50 known COVID-19 cases, according to new numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Newly confirmed cases in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Watonwan and Martin counties put the region’s total at 53, rising from at least 46 Sunday. Martin County has been the hardest hit county in the region with 23 confirmed cases and at least two deaths.
Minnesota’s total COVID-19 deaths reached 10 in Monday’s update, a rise from nine Sunday.
The state has 576 overall cases up from 504 Sunday. New cases included one in Blue Earth County, two in Le Sueur County and two in Martin County.
Blue Earth County has nine total cases, while Le Sueur County has 13. The remaining regional cases include three in both Nicollet and Waseca counties and one each in Faribault and Watonwan counties.
