Not a single new case of COVID-19 was reported in Blue Earth County for a second day Saturday.
It's the first time since April of 2020 the region's most populous county has gone two consecutive days without a new case.
Just three new cases of the coronavirus were reported across The Free Press coverage area, according to data released Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health. There was on ecase each in Nicollet, Martin and Watonwan counties. The daily regional total was four on Friday and Thursday.
In every county except for Blue Earth the total of cases over the last week is in the single digits. Blue Earth County had a total of 15 cases from Saturday to Saturday.
There has been only one local pandemic fatality in the region in the past week — the death of a Blue Earth County resident in their late 60s was reported on Thursday.
Across Minnesota, many key disease indicators at or near their lowest levels since the earliest months of the pandemic.
Statewide there were 174 more cases. The state averaged about 181 new COVID cases a day over the past week — the lowest that average has been since late April 2020.
Saturday’s count of known, active COVID-19 cases came in at 1,755, hovering at April 2020 levels. Minnesota had more than 15,000 such cases on May 1. At one point in November, it topped 50,000.
People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 111,000 of the over 600,000 total cases since the pandemic began.
Seven newly reported deaths across the state on Saturday pushed Minnesota’s pandemic toll past 7,500. Three of the victims were in their 50s and the others were 70 or older.
Over half of those who have died lived in long-term care or assisted-living facilities. But all of the deaths reported Saturday were people who lived in private residences.
