MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mankato’s nine-county region Sunday.
Blue Earth County had 15 cases, up from 14 Saturday and Watonwan County had one new case, bringing Sunday’s total there to four.
Statewide, the department confirmed an additional 70 positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 935, although 451 of those are patients who no longer need to be isolated.
The age group most affected are residents between 20 and 44 years old, with 360 confirmed cases. The ages of people with positive tests range from four months to 104 years.
About a third of all cases are believed to have spread through community transmission, and 29 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
While 80% of all cases came from people in private residences, a growing concern is the spread of the virus in 32 long-term care facilities that have at least one case each. Most of those are the in the Twin Cities Metro Area; the only regional long-term care facility on the list of positive cases is Temperance Lake Ridge in Martin County.
As of Sunday, 26,777 people have been tested for COVID-19.
