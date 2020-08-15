Another COVID-19-related death reported Saturday in south-central Minnesota brings the region's total to 33 since the pandemic began and five in the last week.
A Martin County resident in their 70s has died, the Minnesota Department of Health said. The death was among six reported Saturday across the state, all among people in their 70s or 80s.
The health department reported 696 new positive cases in Minnesota Saturday. That's down slightly from Friday and almost equal to Thursday.
Blue Earth County recorded 17 new cases Saturday — the highest number since last Saturday and bringing the county's to-date total to 977.
Three other area counties also reported weekly peaks: Waseca and Le Sueur counties, each with nine new cases, and Nicollet County with seven.
New case counts for other area counties were:
Watonwan County: Six
Brown County: Four
Sibley County: Two
Faribault County: One
Martin County was the only area county that did not have any new cases.
The numbers published Saturday cover the cases and deaths recorded between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon.
The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 dipped slightly to 307. The number of those patients being treated in ICUs dropped to 140 — the lowest level since late July. Both those numbers have generally been on an upward trend in recent weeks.
Minnesotans in their 20s remain the age group with the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the pandemic — approaching 15,000.
While younger, healthier people aren’t likely to suffer the worst effects of the virus, health experts have long worried that they will spread it to more vulnerable populations.
On Friday the state’s infectious disease director issued a plea for incoming college students to “lay low” before they go off to school.
“This is a bad time to throw a party, go on a group road trip or otherwise lighten up on COVID-19 precautions,” Kris Ehresmann said.
Students who don’t socially distance, wear masks in indoor gathering spaces and take other precautions to stem the disease’s spread could be jeopardizing campus life, Ehresmann said.
“They really need to think about the choices they make,” she said. “Students will decide whether or not they have to close down and send everybody home again.”
