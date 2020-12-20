MANKATO — The first major rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the Mankato area is set to proceed Monday, with health workers at area hospitals receiving vaccinations as soon as that day.
Health workers at risk of getting COVID at work and residents of long-term care facilities will be prioritized for the first wave of vaccinations. Organizations have been training staff and scheduling times in anticipation of distribution day on Monday.
The vaccine’s arrival will be a big step for the region, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition.
“This is great news,” he said. “We would’ve never imagined a year ago that we would have vaccines available and ready to ship and to inject within a year.”
While the fast development of multiple vaccines was “unparalleled,” he stressed how they still went through the appropriate studies and are safe. He also recommended people be patient because supplies will be tight, and it will still be a while before the vaccine is widely available to the general public.
Vaccinating the first wave of eligible people also will be a huge undertaking with tricky timing. The first shipment coming days before Christmas means there will need to be a big push for vaccinations between Monday and Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s Christmas Eve.
Vaccinating for COVID-19 also will be different than how vaccinating for H1N1 worked during the 2009 pandemic. COVID-19 has proved far more deadly than H1N1, requiring a more spread-out approach.
“When we did H1N1, you could have everyone in a line — 500 people and you come in — but because of the spread of this, you have to be socially distanced,” Weller said. “People are (now) using scheduling programs to schedule people for certain times.”
Weller is hoping south-central Minnesota will receive weekly vaccine shipments for allocation to health care or long-term care facilities. The long-term care facilities were expected to receive Moderna vaccines once emergency approval came down, he said, while hospitals will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which needs to be kept in ultra-cold storage.
The regional strategy to distribute the vaccines to area hospitals centers around hubs at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato and Allina’s New Ulm Medical Center. Both sites have ultra-cold storage capabilities, which are crucial because the Pfizer vaccines don’t have a long shelf life once out of cold storage.
New Ulm Medical Center received its shipments Friday.
Many hospitals and clinics don’t have ultra-cold storage capabilities. New Ulm Medical Center does because it needed the storage for the city’s Heart of New Ulm project in past years, so it’ll act as one of the two regional hubs getting the vaccines to “spoke” facilities.
The need for two doses of the vaccines adds another hurdle for distribution. A hospital worker receiving a first dose Monday would be on track to receive a second dose around Jan. 11, Weller said.
When and what workers receive the first rounds of vaccines will vary from facility to facility. Mankato Clinic will receive its first shipments the first week of January, while health care organizations with hospitals in the region are lining up Monday as the start of vaccinations for workers.
Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic, for example, will receive 65 Pfizer doses Monday and begin inoculating half of the patient care and emergency medical staff during the week and the remainder in the following week. Splitting workers into two groups mitigates the possibility of staff shortages if any have adverse reactions to the vaccine, stated hospital Marketing Director Done Rehome in an email. She added that the health care provider is confident adverse reactions won’t be an issue — negative reactions to vaccines are extremely rare.
River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter and Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato’s hospital also plan to begin vaccinating workers as soon as Monday. Weller said long-term care facility residents should start receiving Moderna vaccines in parallel to the Pfizer vaccines given to health workers.
