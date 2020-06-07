MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported eight new positive cases of COVID-19 in the nine-county region Sunday, bringing the total to 600 in south-central Minnesota.
Blue Earth, Sibley and Watonwan counties had two new cases each, bringing the totals to 152, 19 and 83. Le Sueur and Brown counties had one case each, with totals of 49 and 18. Waseca’s number of total confirmed cases dropped from 31 on Saturday to 30 on Sunday, although the MDH didn’t provide a reason for that decline.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed cases grew by 388, with a total of 27,886, and of those, 22,992 no longer need to be isolated.
The number of completed tests exceeded 10,000 for the fourth consecutive day, while the numbers of people hospitalized and in ICUs continued to fall.
Since the pandemic began, about 12% of all positive cases in Minnesota have required hospitalization. Health-care workers make up about 10% of Minnesota’s confirmed cases, and 450 people remained hospitalized Sunday due to complications from the virus.
There were 16 deaths reported from COVID-19 Sunday, the majority of which were in the Twin Cities metro area, with a statewide total of 1,186. About 80% of Minnesotans who died from the virus were residents of assisted living facilities.
Many of the outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hot spots, uncovering more infections.
In southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles County, where an outbreak hit Worthington’s massive JBS pork plant, about 1 in 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In mid-April, there were just a handful of cases. By Friday, there were 1,577 confirmed cases, although the numbers are rising at a much slower rate than in previous weeks.
The JBS plant shut down on April 20 but has since partially reopened with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.
Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — skyrocketed in May.
An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus. There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County in early May. By Friday, confirmed cases were at 2,056 with 14 deaths.
Mower County has jumped the past few weeks, reporting a total of 446 positive COVID-19 cases now with two deaths. The Rochester Post-Bulletin reports two meat plants in Austin are seeing COVID-19 cases rise rapidly.
Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also seeing cases continue to climb more than a month after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases then.
