MANKATO — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County and eight surrounding counties increased to 126 on Sunday, up from 121 cases in the region on Saturday.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported two new positive COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County, two in Watonwan County and one in Martin County Sunday, bringing the total number in the nine-county region to 126.
Martin County has the most positive cases to date in the nine-county region, with a total of 43, followed by Blue Earth County’s 29 total cases, and 22 in Le Sueur County. The remaining six counties remain in the single digits.
Statewide, the total number of positive confirmed tests increased by 156 Sunday, with a total of 3,602 cases since the first reported case on March 6. Of those, 1,774 have recovered and no longer need to be isolated, and 285 patients are currently hospitalized.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths increased by 28, bringing the total death toll to 272 Minnesotans. No new deaths were reported in the Mankato region. In south-central Minnesota, four people have died from the virus in Martin County, and one person died in Brown County. Statewide, the people who have died from the virus range in age from 44-109.
People between the ages of 20-44 make up 35% of the confirmed cases, and over 60% of positive cases were adults over the age of 44.
Nobles County continues to have the largest cluster outside the Twin Cities and Rochester, with the outbreak centering around the JBS Pork Processing Plant in Worthington.
Cases there continue to multiply rapidly. On Sunday, the Health Department said Nobles County now has 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 258 on Friday and 325 on Saturday. It had just two cases last week.
It has the largest outbreak by far of any county in the state relative to its population.
