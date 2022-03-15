MANKATO — The nine-county region combined for only 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Tuesdays usually have the highest case counts of the week due to weekend tests taking time to confirm, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. This week is the exception, with Tuesday's total being one of the smallest daily upticks since July 2022.
Area counties also had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths, keeping south-central Minnesota's March death toll from the illness at 10.
Minnesota had nine new COVID-19 fatalities confirmed statewide, however, raising its pandemic death toll to 12,289. South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll remained at 488.
The most recent Minnesotans who died of COVID-19 ranged in age between 55-59 years old in Stearns County to 85-89 in Yellow Medicine County. Five of the nine deaths occurred in people in their 70s or 80s, while the remaining four occurred in people in their 50s.
Seven of the deaths were in private residences, while two happened in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
