MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had four more COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday, raising the region's known total to 89.
The Minnesota Department of Health's latest numbers include two newly confirmed cases in Brown County and one each in Blue Earth and Martin counties.
The state has had 30 deaths and 986 total cases since the pandemic began.
Martin County's 33 cases are the most in the region, followed by Le Sueur County at 20 and Blue Earth County with 16.
None of the 20 cases in Le Sueur County required hospitalizations, according to a release from the county's public health director. Three of the cases came via community transmission, 15 were related to travel and 17 had contact with another confirmed case.
The age range for Le Sueur County's cases is 9 to 62 years old with the average being 38 years old. Limited testing means the confirmed cases aren't a true picture of how many the county has, said Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy in the release.
“The data tells us the majority of the Le Sueur County cases had a travel history but there are also cases of community transmission," she said. " ... We know there is community transmission across Minnesota in all counties. Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19."
Along with having the most cases outside of the Twin Cities metro or Rochester areas, Martin County's four deaths related to COVID-19 are the only confirmed fatalities in south-central Minnesota so far. The health department's list of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases includes Temperance Lake Ridge, a Sherburn senior living facility in western Martin County.
