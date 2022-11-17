MANKATO — COVID-19 cases declined for the second straight week in south-central Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update.
The nine area counties combined for 176 new cases between Nov. 6-12, a 18.9% drop from the previous week.
The same date range in 2021 had 997 newly confirmed cases. While there was more testing going on at the time, this fall and winter hasn't had the same upward trend of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 as last year.
Area counties had three newly confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in the most recent reporting week. Two were in Blue Earth County and one was in Brown County.
The nine-county region has had 550 deaths from the illness since the pandemic began. Blue Earth and Brown counties account for the highest totals, respectively, 114 and 88.
While COVID-19 case waves remain less severe so far in Minnesota than in fall 2020 and 2021, the state's influenza season continues to spike far earlier than usual.
The state had 439 flu hospitalizations as of Nov. 12, compared to eight through the same week in 2021. This season's flu hospitalizations are already about half way to the entire 2021-2022 season's total.
The vast majority of hospitalizations, 85%, occurred in the Twin Cities metro area. South-central Minnesota has only two total so far this years, after having a disproportionately high flu hospitalization rate in 2021-2022.
