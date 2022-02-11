MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had another drop in new COVID-19 cases this week, offering more encouragement that the region is coming down from the omicron variant's wave.
Nine area counties combined for 1,240 newly confirmed cases between Feb. 5-11, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It was a 44% decline compared to the 2,216 cases during the prior week.
This was the second straight week cases declined in the region, which followed a peak of 3,486 new cases during the week of Jan. 22-28.
Before the last two weeks, the previous time cases had dropped in the region was before Christmas. The south-central region's trajectory of rapid case growth then declines in recent weeks followed what happened in other areas where omicron hit, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
"It’s a sharp, dramatic drop, kind of what we’ve been expecting would happen with omicron,” he said. “It’s more of a flash flood than some kind of a prolonged monsoon season.”
While a step in the right direction, this week's total was still high enough to be one of the loftiest case counts recorded during the pandemic. Even the downslope of omicron resembles what the peak of the delta variant's wave looked like in late November and early December.
All nine counties in the region experienced some level of case declines. Faribault County's drop was the biggest at 60% and Watonwan County's was the smallest at 10%.
Blue Earth and Nicollet counties again had similar weeks. Cases dropped by 45% in the latter and 42% in the former.
Positivity rate data from this week also provided reasons for optimism. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed the south-central region had 25.8% of tests resulting in positive cases last week, compared to new data showing a 16.1% rate this week.
Like case trends, the positivity rate numbers still reflect a situation where numbers are improving, but community transmission remains widespread amid the improvements. Health officials have pointed to a 5% or lower positivity rate as a sign of community spread being under control, which no area counties have been below in months.
Wingert pointed to Blue Earth and Sibley counties as having steep declines in positivity rates. Sibley County had the biggest decline in the state, and Blue Earth County's drop was the 10th biggest.
