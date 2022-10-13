MANKATO — COVID-19 case levels dropped for the seventh straight week in south-central Minnesota, although hospitalizations ticked up and one area resident died of the illness.
The nine area counties combined for 164 newly confirmed cases between Oct. 2-8, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. It was an 8% decline from the previous week's total.
Mid-April was the last time the south-central region had fewer COVID-19 cases in a week.
This fall hasn't followed the same upward case trends as fall 2020 and 2021. The week of Oct. 2-8 in 2021 had 1,035 cases — at-home tests were less common at the time.
Deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 also aren't as severe now as they were in previous falls. The region has had 11 deaths confirmed over the last five weeks, compared to 28 during the same date range in 2021.
The latest fatality in the region occurred in Waseca County. The county has had 42 deaths from COVID-19, out of 538 total in the nine-county region since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations rose from 14 to 23 during the two most recent reporting weeks. While it's a notable increase, the region's weekly hospitalization totals have been bouncing up and down from as low as seven to as high as 23 since late August.
For vaccines, which limit the severity of COVID-19 illnesses, only about 6.7% of Blue Earth County residents and 7.4% of Nicollet County residents are up to date on their vaccine doses. Minnesota's statewide rate is 8.2%.
Surveying by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows awareness of updated COVID-19 boosters is relatively modest. Even among those who received earlier vaccine doses, two in five of the adults surveyed weren't sure if the booster is recommended for them.
The region's case decline was fueled by drops in six of the nine area counties. Blue Earth County dropped from 40 to 28 new cases.
Among the three counties with upticks, Nicollet County's rise from 10 to 21 was the biggest.
