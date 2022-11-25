MANKATO — COVID-19 case levels remained about level over the region’s last two weeks, while a new study found the latest booster doses offer “significant” levels of protection against the illness.
South-central Minnesota’s nine counties combined for 182 new cases between Nov. 13-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly update. The case total was a 3.4% increase compared to the prior week.
The region hasn’t yet had similar spikes in cases, hospitalizations and deaths as it did in late 2020 and 2021.
In contrast, Nov. 13-19 in 2021 had 1,119 newly confirmed cases. Cases then trended down for about a month before rising to their highest levels yet, more than 3,000 weekly cases, in late January.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 did rise from 13 to 21 over the area’s two most recent reporting weeks. The latest figure isn’t notably high, however, as weekly hospitalizations have bounced up as high as 23 and as low as 10 over the last 10 weeks.
Protections gained through the new bivalent booster vaccines are contributing to a milder fall. The newest study looking into vaccine effectiveness released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, analyzed results from about 360,000 tests at 9,995 retail pharmacies across the country between Sept. 14 and Nov. 11.
Compared to unvaccinated people, adults between 18-49 years old who received bivalent boosters had 30% and 56% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 infections. Fully vaccinated adults between 50-64 years old had 31% to 48% protection compared to their unvaccinated peers, and protections for vaccinated adults 65 or older ranged from 28% to 43%.
“All persons should stay up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, including bivalent booster doses for eligible persons,” researchers concluded in the study.
The ranges of effectiveness for COVID-19 boosters are similar to what each season’s influenza vaccines offer. Minnesota continues to have an earlier upward trend in flu hospitalizations this fall compared to past seasons.
Flu hospitalizations reached 713 statewide as of Nov. 19, according to health department data. The 2021-2022 flu season finished with 901 hospitalizations over about a six-month period.
South-central Minnesota had three flu hospitalizations in the most recent reporting week, raising its seasonal total to six. About 81% of flu hospitalizations in Minnesota have occurred in the Twin Cities metro area.
