MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for a dozen newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Wednesday.
The update from the Minnesota Department of Health continued the nine-county region's run of zero confirmed deaths so far in April. March finished with 18.
Minnesota had 11 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising the state's pandemic toll to 12,429.
The people ranged in age between 55-59 years old in Hennepin County to 95-99 in Ramsey County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic toll remains at 496.
The 12 new cases in the region included four in Waseca County. It had the biggest uptick, followed by Le Sueur County's three new cases.
Nicollet, Sibley and Faribault counties each had no new cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.