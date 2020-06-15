MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had no new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday, although testing levels were low statewide.
The region's case totals had otherwise risen each day since June 4. April 23 was the next most recent day with no increase in cases before then.
Blue Earth, Martin, Watonwan and Nicollet counties have had the most cases in the region since the pandemic began.
Minnesota had only 5,031 total tests completed Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, compared to 9,855 the day before.
The health department also reported six new deaths linked to COVID-19, with all being in either Hennepin or Anoka counties. Minnesota's death toll now sits at 1,304 since around mid-March.
Although none of the state's latest deaths occurred in south-central Minnesota, Blue Earth County had its second COVID-19 death confirmed during the weekend. The first was an 85-year-old, while the second person was in their 90s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.