MANKATO — Area counties combined for 24 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, while continuing their stretch of April days with no deaths linked to the illness.
The 24 cases are the south-central region's highest Monday total in over a month, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Weekly case totals have been on the rise in April but remain well below peaks seen in January.
South-central Minnesota hasn't had any confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far this month. March finished with 18 fatalities from the illness, the lowest monthly toll since September.
Minnesota had seven newly confirmed COVID-19 fatalities statewide Monday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 12,447.
The south-central region's pandemic toll remains at 496.
Of the 24 new cases Monday, Blue Earth County accounted for 13 of them. Watonwan, Sibley and Martin counties had no confirmed cases.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses are recommended for people age 50 and older and people with compromised immune systems. The boosters are available at area pharmacies, Mayo Clinic Health System and Mankato Clinic.
Mayo Clinic Health System started offering the booster vaccinations to eligible patients Monday. It alerted eligible patients through its patient online services.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations to allow people who received an initial booster dose to increase their protection against severe disease of COVID-19," stated Benjamin G. Anderson, nurse administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System, in a release. "Boosters are safe and increase protection from COVID-19."
