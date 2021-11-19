MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had five more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Friday to go with a 12% uptick in new cases this week.
The deaths occurred in:
- A Waseca County resident between 55-59 years old
- A Sibley County resident between 60-64
- A Watonwan County resident between 70-74
- A Martin County resident between 80-84
- A Blue Earth County resident between 90-94
They were among 30 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 9,155.
The south-central region's pandemic death toll rose to 355, including 34 in November alone.
This month is the nine-county region's fourth deadliest for COVID-19 during the pandemic. It could surpass October's 42, which was the second highest monthly toll.
Area counties combined for 1,119 confirmed cases this week, up from 997 during the prior week and the highest weekly total so far in 2021. It was the fourth straight week cases rose.
Minnesota is the worst hotspot for COVID-19 cases in the country. South-central Minnesota so far has followed the statewide trend.
This 12.2% increase in cases this week was at least a smaller rise than the prior week's 17% uptick. Two counties even had drops in cases, with Brown County having 7% fewer and Le Sueur County having 9% fewer.
The seven other counties experienced case increases. Cases in Blue Earth County were up 10%, while Nicollet County had a 22% increase.
A total of 224 new cases confirmed Friday contributed to this week's total. The full list of new cases confirmed by county Friday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 62
- Nicollet County — 34
- Le Sueur County — 25
- Martin County — 23
- Waseca County — 22
- Brown County — 18
- Faribault County — 16
- Watonwan County — 12
- Sibley County — 12
Cases continue to climb in area school districts.
Mankato Area Public Schools reported 101 new known cases between Nov. 12-18. That's an increase from a previous high of 86 the prior week.
Fifty-six of the cases were at elementary schools and early childhood programs, 28 at middle schools, 14 at high schools and three in other district programs or staff offices.
The district is hosting a second vaccination clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds from 3-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Monroe Elementary School. Register at https://tinyurl.com/monroevaccination.
St. Peter Public Schools reported 22 active cases among students and three among its staff as of Thursday. That's up from 20 cases, combined, the prior week.
Seven cases were at North Elementary School, four at South Elementary School, five at St. Peter Middle School, seven at St. Peter High School and two in an early childhood program.
Fifty-four students are on quarantine but no staff members.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.