MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday, while case counts dropped compared to a week ago.
The nine-county region has had six COVID-19 fatalities confirmed so far in February, bringing the region's overall pandemic toll to 455. January had 30 confirmed deaths from the illness, the lowest monthly toll since September.
Statewide, there were 35 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 11,634.
As death counts trend lower, cases are headed in the same direction. Area counties combined for 174 newly confirmed cases Monday.
It was a steep decline from the 679 cases confirmed one week ago. The higher figure was partly caused by a backlog of cases, which the health department cleared last week.
The region had a 36% drop in COVID-19 cases last week. Another drop this week would indicate the region is firmly on the downslope of its omicron-driven wave of cases.
Blue Earth County's 49 new cases Monday were the most in the region. All nine counties had at least four new cases.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 49
• Nicollet County — 27
• Le Sueur County — 21
• Brown County — 21
• Waseca County — 18
• Martin County — 16
• Watonwan County — 9
• Sibley County — 9
• Faribault County — 4
