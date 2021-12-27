MANKATO — Area counties combined for no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 112 new cases Monday.
The Minnesota Department of Health's latest update included deaths and cases from last week due to reporting delays related to the Christmas holiday.
Although the south-central region had no new COVID-19 deaths in the update, there were 53 statewide. The deceased ranged in ages between 30-34 in Washington County to 95-99 in Stearns County.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 10,359.
December has been the south-central region's second deadliest month for COVID-19 during the pandemic. The 46 confirmed deaths during the month brought the overall toll to 408.
Only December 2020 had more COVID-19 deaths. It finished with 58.
Of the 112 new cases, Blue Earth County's 31 were the most. All nine area counties had at least three.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 31
- Nicollet County — 17
- Le Sueur County — 15
- Martin County — 14
- Sibley County — 10
- Faribault County — 10
- Waseca County — 8
- Brown County — 4
- Watonwan County — 3
As the highly contagious omicron variant circulates, area counties widely vary in their vaccination rates among residents. Vaccinated Minnesotans have far lower case, hospitalization and death rates compared to unvaccinated residents.
Nicollet County leads the nine-county region in having 62.5% of residents with completed vaccine series — which doesn't necessarily mean they received boosters. Brown and Blue Earth counties have the next highest rates at 60.8% and 58.6%, respectively.
Sibley County, in contrast, has the lowest vaccination rate in the region at 49.8%. Faribault and Martin counties, at 51.9% and 51.6%, have the next lowest rates.
Overall, the region has a 57% vaccination rate. About 100,000 residents either haven't been vaccinated or received one dose but haven't completed their vaccine series.
