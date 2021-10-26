MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Tuesday in Martin County was south-central Minnesota's 35th in October.
The resident was between 60-64 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person was among 22 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Tuesday, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 8,581.
October has been the south-central region's third deadliest pandemic month.
This month's uptick came after weeks of rising case counts in the nine-county region and statewide between about July and early October. COVID-19 death rates among unvaccinated Minnesotans spiked during that time, while remaining relatively flat among the vaccinated population.
The nine area counties have combined for 314 total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. Martin County accounts for 37 of the fatalities, giving it the third-highest death rate per 10,000 residents in the region — Faribault and Brown counties have the two highest death rates.
Area counties also combined for 312 newly confirmed cases over a multi-day period. Tuesday updates regularly have the highest case counts of the week due to backlogs of cases confirmed over weekends — the health department doesn't have weekend updates.
The 312 new cases were a rise from the 297 confirmed one week ago. Blue Earth County's 81 new cases were the most in the region, and no area county had fewer than 14.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Tuesday is as follows:
- Blue Earth County — 81
- Nicollet County — 49
- Martin County — 43
- Brown County — 32
- Waseca County — 29
- Le Sueur County — 27
- Sibley County — 19
- Faribault County — 18
- Watonwan County — 14
