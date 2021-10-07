MANKATO — The nine-county region is having an ugly week for COVID-19, from cases to test positivity rates to deaths.
Each metric lurched upward over the last week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The timing is following a similar pattern to what happened in fall 2020, the region's worst stretch during the pandemic.
Thousands more area residents are vaccinated against the virus now compared to a year ago, but the delta variant is also more contagious than what was circulating in late 2020.
South-central Minnesota's rate of positive tests, a key measure in tracking case growth, had held steady over the two weeks leading up to Sept. 29-Oct. 6. The percent of tests coming back positive over those two weeks was 8.47% followed by 8.44%.
The steadiness came after a trend of gradual rises dating back to July. Ideally, the leveling out would've been the start of a downward trend.
An increase this week dashed those hopes, at least for now. The rate of positive tests between Sept. 29-Oct. 6 jumped up to 9.8%.
A sustained rate of 5% or lower is considered a good sign. The last time a county in the region had a rate below 5% was in late August.
More testing doesn't explain this week's increase. New cases increased by 22.9%, while testing only increased by 6.1%.
The ugly metrics add up to a nervous time for the region, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
“It’s beginning to rise quite noticeably and sharply,” he said. ”That kind of mirrors the pattern we saw last year, just moved up by a couple weeks. That by itself is quite concerning.”
State health officials and hospital leaders sounded the alarm statewide during a health department briefing with reporters Thursday. There are now more Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly 900, than at any previous point in 2021.
South-central Minnesota had one pediatric hospital bed available as of Thursday, said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. Hospitals statewide are feeling the pressure at both the pediatric and adult levels.
“We have more hospitals reporting that they have zero available adult medical-surgical beds and zero adult ICU beds available during this latest surge,” Malcolm said. “These are numbers we didn't see even in the worst of last fall’s surge.”
She urged Minnesotans to get vaccinated and take precautions to slow the disease's spread.
Most hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 occur in unvaccinated Minnesotans. About 47% of residents in the south-central region don't have the levels of protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines, including all children younger than 12.
Hospital leaders in Minneapolis and Winona also spoke about how staff are exhausted from having to handle rising numbers of patients. The rise is partly caused by patients coming in after delaying care earlier in the pandemic, as well as rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Health workers are working to the best of their abilities, said Winona Health CEO Rachelle Schultz, there just aren't enough of them.
"We could use more people, and they're not out there for us to get," she said.
Studies show the stresses of COVID-19 led to many health workers leaving the field. Surveys also indicated many health workers would quit if their job required them to get vaccinated — large health systems in Minnesota announced requirements this year — although examples from health systems across the country indicate the mandates instead lead to higher staff vaccination rates and few workers following through on quitting.
If there was a bright spot in south-central Minnesota's metrics this week, it was in Nicollet County. A 35% increase in testing there turned up 4% fewer cases than the previous week.
The county's positivity rate declined from 7.8% to 5.6%, the lowest rate in the nine-county region.
Blue Earth County had just about the opposite week. There, testing decreased by 4.3% while cases rose by 23.7%.
It resulted in the positivity rate rising from 5.4% to 7%.
Martin, Sibley, Waseca, Le Sueur and Faribault counties all had positivity rates above 12%. A big case jump in Martin County led it to have the highest positivity rate in the region at 19.6%, up from 12.1%.
