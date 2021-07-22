MANKATO — A dozen newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in area counties contributed to a rise in the region's positive test rate this week.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties combined to have 2.6% of 2,882 tests result in positive cases between July 14-21, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The previous week had a 2.2% positivity rate.
After the counties reached a record-low 0.8% positivity rate in late June, the rate has now risen for three straight weeks.
Rates at 5% or lower are considered encouraging indicators of how widespread the coronavirus is in an area. The 2.6% rate over the last week is a far cry from early April's 7.1%, but concerns about the highly contagious delta variant raise the possibility of further increases in the coming weeks.
Vaccinations could keep the rate from rising too high. About half of all south-central Minnesota residents have at least one vaccine dose.
The 12 new cases confirmed Thursday continued the region's run of updates with counts in the double digits. Counties have now had six straight updates in the double digits, after going from late May to early July with none.
Blue Earth County accounted for five of the new cases. Le Sueur and Waseca counties each had three, while Nicollet County had one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.