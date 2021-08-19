MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's late summer surge of COVID-19 continued this week, with the test positivity rate reaching its highest point since December 2020.
Since bottoming out at a record low 0.8% of tests being positive in late June, the nine-county region has had seven straight weeks of rising positivity rates.
Area counties combined for an 8.3% test positivity rate between Aug. 11-18, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The prior week's test positivity rate was 7%.
Four of the counties, Waseca, Watonwan, Brown and Sibley, had among the top 10 highest positivity rates in the state this week. Waseca County's rise from 9.7% to 14.2% gave it the second highest in the state.
Transmission rates are now considered high in all nine area counties, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends indoor mask wearing in counties where transmission levels are substantial to high.
As with previous weeks, the rise in cases can't be explained by more testing.
Testing did rise by 32.8% in the nine-county region over the last week, but cases rose by even more between Aug. 11-18. Cases were up 58.2%.
The more contagious delta variant accounts for the vast majority of new tests sequenced in Minnesota. Along with jumps in cases and positivity rates, delta has caused hospitalizations numbers to rise as well.
Minnesota had eight more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Thursday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,750.
Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since vaccines became available in Minnesota have occurred in unvaccinated residents. South-central Minnesota has a lower vaccination rate than Minnesota overall, which could help explain why positivity rates are much higher in the nine-county region compared to the state.
Minnesota's positivity rate only rose from 4.9% to 5% over the last two weeks. Sustained rates above 5% are considered concerning — south-central Minnesota has been above 5% for three weeks.
The situation appears on track to worsen even more if behaviors don't change and vaccination numbers don't rise, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project. He noted public and private entities are adding mitigation strategies as the delta surge continues.
"These continued and ever-sharper increases have quickly brought us a surge that has significantly exceeded the level of concern," he stated in an email Thursday. "Without changes in behavior and more widespread vaccination, rates and modifications are likely to climb yet further, leading to even more tragically avoidable hospitalizations and deaths."
The latest positivity rates by county are as follows, including how they changed from last week:
- Waseca County — 14.2%, up from 9.7%
- Watonwan County — 12.2%, up from 6.3%
- Brown County — 10.9%, down from 12.1%
- Sibley County — 10.8%, down from 14.1%
- Blue Earth County — 7.9%, up from 5.2%
- Le Sueur County — 7.5%, down from 9.3%
- Faribault County — 7.2%, up from 4.3%
- Nicollet County — 5.9%, up from 5.1%
- Martin County — 3.9%, up from 3.1%
South-central Minnesota counties also combined for 104 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the biggest jump on a single day in more than three months.
Tuesday's case update from the health department included 162 new cases, but it included cases confirmed over multiple days due to there being no updates on the weekend. Thursday's total was higher than any single day since April 8, according to health department data.
Thursday's 104 new cases also already pushed this week's case total above last week's, even though this week's total only includes six days so far. The Free Press publishes weekly case updates online Friday and in print Saturday.
Friday's case totals will determine how big this week's jump will be. Last week had a 77% increase in new cases compared to the previous week.
Waseca County accounted for 23 of the 104 new cases in the south-central region. Blue Earth and Brown counties each had 17.
All nine counties had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Waseca County — 23
- Blue Earth County — 17
- Brown County — 17
- Le Sueur County — 16
- Martin County — 9
- Nicollet County — 8
- Sibley County — 8
- Faribault County — 5
- Watonwan County — 1
