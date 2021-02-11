MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's latest COVID-19 positivity rate rose for the first time in five weeks, while still remaining encouragingly low.
Area counties combined to have 3.5% of tests result in positive cases between Feb. 3-10, according to new data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The rate dropped to 3% during the previous week, the lowest rate recorded since data became available in late June 2020.
This week's 3.5% positivity rate, though, was still the third lowest recorded in the region since then.
Sustained positivity rates below 5% are recommended. Only two area counties, Waseca and Watonwan, came in above that threshold this week.
They were among six area counties with upticks in the week ending Wednesday. It could be a bad sign but remains too early to tell whether it's the start of a trend or a blip.
Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, which account for the biggest proportion of the region's population, were also among the six with higher rates this week. Blue Earth County's rise from 2% to 2.9% and Nicollet County's rise from 2.1% to 2.7% still left them well within the recommended territory.
Waseca and Watonwan counties were also the two biggest risers in the region this week. Waseca County's rate shot up from 3.5% to 9.6%, while Watonwan County jumped from 3.2% to 5.2%.
Both rates put them among the top 10 highest among all counties in the state this week.
Each had significant drops in testing as well, possible contributors to their higher rates compared to neighboring counties. Testing was down 41% in Waseca County and down 25.2% in Watonwan County.
Testing rose overall in the region. The 10,731 completed tests in the nine counties were a 6.6% increase from last week.
The remaining two counties with higher positivity rates were Brown County, rising from 4.2% to 4.6%, and Martin County, rising from 3.3% to 3.4%.
Area counties still appear in solid shape overall despite this week's rising rates, according to Derek J. Wingert, a local volunteer data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project. He's been closely monitoring positivity rates in south-central Minnesota, statewide and in neighboring states during the pandemic.
"We're still on a good path for now, but we can't let up just yet; in fact, the best course of action would be increased care," he wrote in an email. "The limited vaccine supply and several-week lag time between getting vaccinated and immunity, paired with the emergence of new, more concerning variants, is why we need to make that last mental and behavioral push to snuff out COVID in our area."
Le Sueur, Sibley and Faribault counties were the three area counties with lower rates this week. Faribault County's drop from 5.6% to 2.8% was the biggest in the region.
Le Sueur County fell just short of crossing the 5% threshold last week, rising to 4.98%. It fell back down this week to 4.2%.
Sibley County's drop was more gradual, dipping from 2.7% to 2.6% over the last two weeks. Relatively low rates statewide kept it from ranking near the lowest counties, but it did have the second lowest rate of new cases per 10,000 residents in the state this week.
South-central Minnesota has consistently had lower positivity rates than Minnesota as a whole during the pandemic. That wasn't the case this week, however, as the state's 2.9% rate outperformed the nine-county region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.