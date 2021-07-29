MANKATO — Unvaccinated Minnesotans will have $100 worth of new incentives to get a COVID-19 shot starting Friday, a new way to spur vaccinations as case rates continue to rise.
Gov. Tim Walz announced that Minnesotans who get their first dose between Friday and Aug. 15 will receive $100 Visa gift cards. It’s part of President Joe Biden’s initiative to slow COVID-19 case growth.
“We have made so much progress to combat this virus,” Walz stated in a release. “We cannot give up ground now, especially with students returning to the classroom this fall. Getting paid $100 to keep your family safe is a pretty good deal — all you have to do is roll up your sleeves.”
About 82,000 residents age 12 and older in south-central Minnesota are unvaccinated and could therefore receive the incentive, according to vaccine data from the state.
The latest way to incentivize vaccines for people who can’t or refuse to get vaccinated comes as the delta variant continues to fuel upticks in cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rates statewide. The vast majority of the cases, hospitalizations and deaths in recent months are occurring in unvaccinated residents.
South-central Minnesota had a fourth straight week of rising test positivity rates between July 21-28, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The rate of tests resulting in positive cases rose from a record-low 0.8% to 3.1% during that time.
Rates below 5% are considered encouraging. While still below that key threshold as a region, the rate is trending up and an area county came in above 5% for the first time since mid-May.
Le Sueur County had a 5.7% rate over the last week, up from 2.1% during the prior week. The county did have a 17% increase in testing, but cases were up by 220% — cases rose from five to 16.
A combination of measures all trending upward, from positivity rates to raw case totals to hospitalizations, is what’s concerning, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
“I’m hoping it’ll start to become less steep of an increase, but I do think everything is looking like things will be worse before they get better,” he said.
Hospitalization totals statewide rose from 90 to 208 during the last two weeks. And as testing rose by 10.7% statewide over the last week, cases rose by 72%.
Minnesota’s test positivity rate jumped from 2.3% to 3.5% over the last two weeks. Getting control of delta — a more contagious version of COVID-19 than earlier variants — could require vaccinations and adjusted behaviors such as renewed mask wearing and social distancing, Wingert said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health are recommending indoor masks regardless of vaccination status in places where cases are spreading at high levels.
The state’s progress on vaccines could help keep the current rise from turning into the severe surges from earlier in the pandemic. With about 40% of south-central Minnesota’s eligible population unvaccinated, however, there are still large segments of the population at higher risk for COVID-19.
Wingert pointed out the positivity rate trend so far this summer is looking similar to what happened over summer 2020. The rate rose starting in late summer last year, then fluctuated up and down in the early fall before spiking in November.
The $100 incentives suggest urgency to get more people protected against the virus before Minnesota’s schools start. After their first doses, newly vaccinated Minnesotans can claim their $100 starting Aug. 4 at mn.gov/covid19.
