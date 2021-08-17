MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's recent rise in COVID-19 cases reached another level Tuesday.
Nine area counties combined for 162 newly confirmed cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest weekday update. Tuesday totals include multiple days of data due to the department not having updates on weekends.
Because of the reporting timing, Tuesdays now regularly have the highest new caseloads of the week. Yet Tuesday's total stands out even compared to previous Tuesdays with multiple days of data.
The 162 new cases were a huge jump from the 73 confirmed on the previous Tuesday.
Although cases were high statewide, COVID-19 deaths were relatively low. Minnesota had three more confirmed, raising its pandemic death toll to 7,737.
Of the 162 new cases, Blue Earth County had 53 of them. Waseca County's uptick in cases continued with another 25, while Brown County had 23.
All nine counties had at least three new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 53
- Waseca County — 25
- Brown County — 23
- Le Sueur County — 16
- Martin County — 13
- Nicollet County — 11
- Watonwan County — 9
- Sibley County — 9
- Faribault County — 3
