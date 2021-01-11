MANKATO — The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were in the single digits in each county in south-central Minnesota and no new deaths were reported in the region Monday.
The nine-county Free Press coverage area had a combined 33 cases Sunday into Monday, according to data released Monday from the Minnesota Department of Public Health. That's the lowest regional total since Dec. 28 and the second lowest since late October.
Across Minnesota, only 980 new confirmed or probable cases were reported Monday. Four more Minnesotans have died, all of whom were at least 70 years old.
Both of those daily figures came in at levels not seen since October,
Mondays and Tuesdays often have lower case totals due to reporting lags from the weekend.
New cases reported in each county were:
• Brown County: 6
• Martin County: 5
• Nicollet County: 4
• Waseca County: 4
• Watonwan County: 4
• Sibley County: 3
• Le Sueur County: 3
• Blue Earth County: 2
• Faribault County: 2
The last time two or fewer new cases was recorded in Blue Earth County was Oct. 20.
