MANKATO — Blue Earth County's rate of positive COVID-19 tests slightly dropped for the second straight week but remains elevated above recommended levels.
New testing data released Thursday showed 7.1% of tests in the county were positive from July 15-22. The rates for the two weeks before then were 7.6% and 8.4%.
World health officials advised regions to achieve 5% of lower positive rates for a sustained period before reopening.
Minnesota now has a 5.8% positive rate, according to state health department data. Gov. Tim Walz said last week that exceeding the 5% figure statewide could prompt a mask mandate, which he ended up announcing Wednesday and will go into effect Saturday morning.
Blue Earth County was one of five counties in south-central Minnesota to have lower positive rates this week than the week before. The other four counties had higher rates.
The county with the biggest drop was Brown, going from 6.2% to 3.6%. Watonwan County had the biggest jump, rising from 5.4% to 8%.
Testing was down overall in the nine-county region. Five counties, however, had more testing than the week before.
The biggest jump in testing occurred in Nicollet County, where an increase from 677 weekly tests to 837 resulted in an encouraging 3.6% positive rate.
Watonwan County's big drop in testing week to week — dipping from 557 to 137 — is explained by it not having a free testing site last week. The health department organized two mass testing days earlier in July after identifying the county as a hot spot, and the 137 tests completed in the last week are closer to levels seen before the testing events.
Each county's positive rates from last week to this week are as follows:
- Blue Earth County: 7.6% — 7.1%
- Brown County: 6.2% — 3.6%
- Faribault County: 3.5% — 2.8%
- Le Sueur County: 4.8% — 4.6%
- Martin County: 1.5% — 2%
- Nicollet County: 4.7% — 3.6%
- Sibley County: 3.5% — 4.6%
- Waseca County: 2.8% — 3.7%
- Watonwan County: 5.4% — 8%
Seven of the nine counties in the region also had new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday. Blue Earth County's 16 accounted for more than half of the region's 30 new cases.
Statewide, nine more people died of COVID-19, the most since July 2. The state's total death toll is now 1,561 since the pandemic began.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Nicollet County — Six
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Brown County — Two
- Waseca County — One
- Watonwan County — One
- Faribault County — One
The latest hospitalization data for the state was a mixed bag. COVID-19 hospitalizations in intensive care units dropped by 12, while hospitalizations outside ICUs rose by 21.
This story will be updated.
