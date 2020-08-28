MANKATO — The Kwik Trips keep coming in the Mankato area, and they get bigger with each new construction.
The campus Kwik Trip set to open next week just east of Minnesota State University will be the region’s largest yet, and it may be big enough to have scared off a planned Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh.
The 8,300-square-foot store at the corner of Monks Avenue and Stadium Road, scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 3, will be more than double the size of the existing store built in 2002. The bigger footprint reflects the growing customer volumes for the rapidly expanding convenience store chain and also a desire to create more spacious stores.
“It’ll feel much more open when you walk into it,” said John McHugh, director of corporate communications for La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip.
But there will be new stuff, too. Customers will have the opportunity to pick up a hot fried-chicken dinner, made on location, with appropriate side dishes. A variety of refrigerated family meals, such as spaghetti and meatballs and chicken alfredo, will be marketed to people looking for a family meal that can be microwaved and ready in minutes.
“We’re just finding, especially in the current environment, fewer people are going out to restaurants but they don’t want to cook every day,” McHugh said.
A similar-sized mini-Hy-Vee was approved in the spring of 2018 for the next parcel to the east of where the Kwik Trip has been built, and city officials hoped to see construction begin that summer. That didn’t happen, but Hy-Vee officials said a year ago they still planned to build the store, which was to include made-to-order wood-fired pizzas, a Starbucks coffee shop, and the ability to order groceries from Hy Vee’s full-sized Mankato stores for pickup at the campus Fast & Fresh.
Asked this week if the new Kwik Trip changed the marketplace enough that the Fast & Fresh has been abandoned, a Hy-Vee spokesperson didn’t answer directly.
“We still own the property,” the spokesperson said. “However, I don’t have a construction timeline to share at this time.”
The StarTribune reported earlier this month that Hy-Vee has repeatedly delayed the opening of an already constructed new full-size supermarket in Spring Lake Park and that five proposed stores in other suburbs are on hold. The article cited changes in customer shopping habits during the pandemic.
Hy-Vee hasn’t completely pulled back on new stores, though, just opening a new St. Peter location in a building originally constructed by Shopko.
McHugh said the decision to replace its MSU campus store with a new extra-large Kwik Trip was not in reaction to Hy-Vee’s plans to build a Fast & Fresh next door. Kwik Trip is building 50 to 60 new stores a year, roughly 10 of those as replacements of aging stores, and typically plans them about five years prior to construction.
“So, obviously this one’s been in the works for a long time,” he said.
And its size is typical of the chain’s new “Generation 3” stores, according to McHugh: “We’ve done a lot of these.”
The ever-expanding size of Kwik Trips can be seen by looking no further than Mankato. The first local Kwik Trip, built on Madison Avenue in 1996, was barely 3,000 square feet. Then came stores on Highway 169 and on Stoltzman Road in 2000 and 2001, both over 4,000 square feet. The Monks Avenue store, built in 2002, was a bit smaller at 3,520 square feet, but the trend continued after that.
The 2004 Kwik Trip on Raintree Road was 4,875; North Mankato’s Commerce Drive store and St. Peter’s Highway 169 Kwik Trip were each above 5,300 square feet when they opened a decade ago; and stores opening in 2015 on Premier Drive and 2018 near Prairie Winds Middle School were each about 7,200 square feet.
The Kwik Trips built in the past five years each have an assessed market value of more than $2 million.
Now comes the new Monks Avenue store.
“Mankato’s been an excellent market for us, so we’re happy to provide them with a brand new store,” McHugh said. “They’ll like it.”
Most people accustomed to stopping there on their way to and from campus will barely miss a beat with the move from the old Kwik Trip to the new one. The existing store is set to close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday with merchandize and staff moved to the new location in time for the 5 a.m. grand opening the next morning.
“When somebody’s relying every morning on us for their coffee, their breakfast sandwich, if we’re closed for a couple of days it really throws people,” McHugh said, explaining the fast-paced transition. “Our team has that down to a science.”
Because the fuel pumps for the new store will be placed on the spot now occupied by the existing store, customers will need to look elsewhere for gas for a more extended period. The tentative timetable for demolishing the old store and installing the new pumps would have fuel available for sale on Oct. 1.
A ribbon-cutting and official grand opening are set for Oct. 27th, although the pandemic means a much-scaled-back set of festivities, according to McHugh.
