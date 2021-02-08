MANKATO — Area counties combined for 38 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday.
The uptick in cases continued the trend of relatively low totals so far in February. South-central Minnesota counties were regularly combining for more than 70 cases per day about a month ago.
While there were no new deaths linked to COVID in the area, there were three confirmed statewide, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The deaths raised Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,302. South-central Minnesota's toll remained at 203.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 8
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Brown County — 6
- Martin County — 6
- Nicollet County — 4
- Waseca County — 4
- Watonwan County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
For COVID vaccines, more than 22,000 area residents received their first doses as of Saturday, according to the health department. Of the 22,018 people, 6,091 received second doses as of that date.
