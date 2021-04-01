MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 87 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the fourth straight day with at least 70 in the region.
The last time area counties had 70 or more cases for four consecutive days was in early January, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Although case totals remained elevated Thursday, the nine-county region had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
There were 12 fatalities statewide, however, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,860. South-central Minnesota's toll remained at 228.
Of the 87 new cases in the area, 20 each were in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. Le Sueur and Brown counties each had more than 10 as well.
All nine counties had at least two new cases. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 20
- Nicollet County — 20
- Le Sueur County — 15
- Brown County — 14
- Martin County — 5
- Sibley County — 4
- Faribault County — 4
- Waseca County — 3
- Watonwan County — 2
This story will be updated.
