MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had 75 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the last week, the most since late May.
After a high of 97 new cases between May 23-29, the region's weekly tally dipped to 50 for May 30-June 5. Newly identified cases have picked up since, coinciding with when more businesses reopened.
The week of June 6-12 had 61 new cases, followed by the 75 new cases between June 13 and Friday.
Watonwan County has the smallest population among the region's nine counties, but accounts for the most new cases. The county had 13 new cases Friday and 32 over the last week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The region had 25 total new cases Friday, another high since late May. Nicollet County's seven cases, Blue Earth County's two, and one each in Waseca, Le Sueur and Sibley counties accounted for the other newly identified positives.
While cases are on the rise in the region, the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued an encouragingly downward trend. The 168 Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care units as of Friday were the lowest since May 3.
ICU beds in the Twin Cities are still near high levels of use given the needs of COVID-19 patients along with cases not related to the disease. There’s not a lot of slack in the system, but the state is prepared, said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm earlier this week.
The state's death toll continues to climb, however, with 17 more fatalities added Friday. In just three months, 1,361 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19.
Among those who’ve died in the pandemic, some 80 percent were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, nearly all had underlying health problems. Of the 32,031 confirmed cases of the disease in Minnesota, about 87 percent of people have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Outside of the Twin Cities metro, many outbreaks continue to be centered around meatpacking plants. That includes Mower County in southeastern Minnesota, where there were 755 confirmed cases as of Friday.
Mower County is home to Hormel Foods and Quality Pork Processors, both of which say they’re partnering with Mayo Clinic to ramp up employee testing.
While some of Mower County’s positive cases are associated with people who work in the facilities and with the people they live with, county officials say they are also seeing transmission among people who live in the county but work in other counties where coronavirus is present.
Health officials plan a COVID-19 testing push in Austin this weekend, said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director.
Nobles County, in southwestern Minnesota, reported 1,628 total cases Thursday. Roughly 1 in 14 people now have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, although there have only been a few additional cases recorded the past few days.
Worthington’s massive JBS pork processing plant was the epicenter of the Nobles outbreak. The JBS plant shut down on April 20 but has since reopened with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.
Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — skyrocketed in May.
An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus. There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County in early May. By Friday, confirmed cases were at 2,126 with 19 deaths.
Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also seeing cases continue to climb more than a month after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases then.
As of Friday, the health department reported 554 people have now tested positive in the county.
Cases have also climbed noticeably in Cottonwood County, home to a pork processing plant in Windom, and in Lyon County, around a turkey processor in Marshall.
