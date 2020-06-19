MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had 75 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the last week, the most since late May.
After a high of 97 new cases between May 23-29, the region's weekly tally dipped to 50 for May 30-June 5. Newly identified cases have picked up since, coinciding with when more businesses reopened.
The week of June 6-12 had 61 new cases, followed by the 75 new cases between June 13 and Friday.
Watonwan County has the smallest population among the region's nine counties, but accounts for the most new cases. The county had 13 new cases Friday and 32 over the last week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The region had 25 total new cases Friday, another high since late May. Nicollet County's seven cases, Blue Earth County's two, and one each in Waseca, Le Sueur and Sibley counties accounted for the other newly identified positives.
While cases are on the rise in the region, the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued an encouragingly downward trend. The 168 Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care units as of Friday were the lowest since May 3.
The state's death toll continue to climb, however, with 17 more fatalities added Friday. In just three months, 1,361 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19.
