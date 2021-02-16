MANKATO — Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases remained low Tuesday in south-central Minnesota.
Nine area counties combined for 25 new cases and no new deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Two deaths confirmed statewide, however, raised Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,380.
The 25 new cases in the south-central region represented one of the smallest daily upticks so far in February.
Monday's case count was also relatively low compared to the previous six days, when daily totals ranged from the 40s to 70s. Case counts tend to be lower on Mondays and Tuesdays due to reporting delays from the weekend.
February's overall trend, though, has been more encouraging compared to previous months. Compared to 58 COVID deaths in December and 29 in January, area counties have a combined 11 COVID deaths through February's first 16 days.
Blue Earth County's nine new cases were the most in the region Tuesday, followed by Waseca County's four. All nine counties had at least one new case.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 9
- Waseca County — 4
- Faribault County — 3
- Martin County — 3
- Nicollet County — 2
- Le Sueur County — 1
- Brown County — 1
- Watonwan County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
