MANKATO — Created to ensure the Twin Cities metro area doesn’t hog an unfair share of the Legacy Act sales tax proceeds, the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission has distributed more than $72 million to municipal and county-owned outdoors areas in outstate Minnesota since 2016.
But no place has received a smaller cut of the funds than the Mankato area.
The commission distributes funds to nonstate parks and trails in the 80 counties outside the Metro area. The outstate counties are categorized into six districts, with Mankato and surrounding counties in District 5. Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz, after noticing that District 5 seemed to be coming up short, encouraged members of the City Council to seek to fill a vacancy on the panel.
“It would be a good thing to have representation for District 5 on the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission because they don’t spend proportionately enough money in this district,” Arntz said.
If all of the six districts received equal funding, each would get just less than 17% of the total. District 5 has received 8.9%.
By comparison, District 4 (the St. Cloud area) has received nearly 25% of the total funding, followed by 22% for District 6 (the Rochester area), 17% for District 1 (the Duluth area), 17% for District 3 (west-central Minnesota) and 11% for District 2 (northwest Minnesota.)
The disparity, however, is much more pronounced when looking at the nine counties surrounding Mankato. District 5 has 19 counties in all, stretching north to McLeod County and west to South Dakota. Of the $6.4 million received by the district, the bulk of the money has gone to parks in the Marshall and Redwood Falls areas.
Of the nine counties nearest to Mankato, the only grant from the fund to date has been $984,000 to Le Sueur County’s Lake Washington Regional Park in 2019 for road and bridge work to improve access for park users. As a result, a nine-county area that is home to 9.3% of greater Minnesota’s population has received just 1.4% of the Legacy Act’s Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails funds.
Commission Executive Director Renee Mattson, while encouraging south-central Minnesotans to apply for the open seat, said there’s not a direct connection between funding and the presence or absence of a regional representative on the commission.
“It’s all point-based. It’s all based on each application’s scoring on its own,” Mattson said of the list of grant recommendations that go to the commission and then to the Legislature for a formal appropriation.
In fact, if a member of the commission is a staff member of a county or city park system seeking a grant, the member abstains from voting.
“It’s a really good process, in my opinion,” Mattson said.
Where the Mankato-area has fallen short is in seeking the official “regionally significant” designation for some of its larger parks and trails. That designation — which is required before a grant can be sought and awarded — involves a rigorous application process including public engagement, creation of a master plan for the park or trail, detailed strategies for marketing the facility, and specific plans for maintenance, operations and programming.
“Achieving designation is really the high bar,” Mattson said.
As recently as two years ago, Lake Washington was the only designated “regionally significant” park or trail in the nine-county area. In the spring of 2021, Mankato and Blue Earth County submitted what was ultimately a successful application for the designation for the Greater Mankato River Valley Trail System, which includes the county’s Red Jacket and Minneopa trails and Mankato’s Minnesota River Trail.
Like Arntz, Mattson had noticed the absence of official regional parks and trails in the Mankato area and was pleased to see the designation sought for the interconnected trails.
“It’s a great trail system,” she said, predicting success for future grant applications.
Last year, Sibley County’s Henderson Scenic Byway Trail received the designation for a trail system that will start with a path along County Road 6 between Henderson and Blakely. If the commission’s $11.4 million in grant recommendations for this year are adopted as expected by the Legislature, the Henderson trail will become the second recipient in the nine-county area to win a grant — $1.39 million to help finance the trail segment’s construction. The recommendations also call for another District 5 grant — $819,000 for enhancements to a Redwood County park.
Mankato could receive its first grant next year, as much as $300,000 to connect the existing Minnesota River and Minneopa trails to the historic Kern Bridge, which is to be reassembled over the Blue Earth River in 2025.
“We’ll be seeking authorization from the council on the 27th for an application to support the additional connections for the Kern Bridge project to make that part of the Greater Mankato River Valley Trail system,” said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
As for whether other nearby parks might also be competing for grants in the coming years, the cumbersome process of seeking “regionally significant” designation will have to come first. In 2015, Blue Earth County sought regional designation for Bray Park, Daly Park and Rapidan Dam Park without success in addition to partnering with Mankato in applying for a designation for the trail system.
Since then, the county has successfully persisted in obtaining the designation for the trail system but hasn’t made a second attempt for Bray, Daly, Rapidan Dam or the newer Red Jacket Valley Park.
“We have not had any subsequent conversations about seeking the status for our parks yet,” said Public Works Director Ryan Thilges.
His counterpart to the north — Nicollet County Public Works Director Seth Greenwood — said the process is on his mind for Seven Mile Creek Park, which attracts nature lovers and horseback riders from the broader region. The problem is the number of staff hours it will take — hours not currently available.
“Looking into and possibly working towards a ‘regional designation’ for Seven Mile Creek Park is included on my long list of ‘to do’ items,” Greenwood said. “Currently, I’m tasked with delivering various other higher priority tasks and projects as set forth by the county Board of Commissioners.”
The first step would be receiving direction from the board to seek the designation, along with a commitment to provide the funds and resources necessary to pull it off, he said.
In the meantime, that open spot on the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission is still available. Arntz said none of the council members bit on the idea of applying.
Mattson has heard of just one applicant, and she expects the governor’s office to fill the vacancy in April or May.
“Applications are actually open until the seat is filled,” she said.
People don’t need to be parks and recreation professionals or elected officials to win a seat on the commission. Over the years, some members have been people who simply have a strong interest in the outdoors and want to play a role in the future of Minnesota’s parks and trails.
The term is for four years, and the commission typically meets nine or 10 times a year on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Commissioners need to be ready to do some traveling — particularly to places like St. Cloud, Rochester and Duluth — because the meetings are often held in places where previous projects have been funded.
“Because we’ve had so many great grants over the years, we have facilities all over the state and people like to see them,” Mattson said.
