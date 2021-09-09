MANKATO — South-central Minnesota’s positive test rate for COVID-19 remained elevated above the statewide mark this week.
Area counties combined for 7.1% of 8,287 tests resulting in positive cases between Sept. 1-8, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The statewide rate was about 5.1% during the same period — rates at 5% or higher are considered a measure of concern.
While still high, the south-central region’s rate did show another glimmer of improvement just as many school bells rang in their new years.
The rate slightly declined from 7.4% to 7.1%. It’s gone down each week since peaking at 8.3% between Aug. 11-18.
This week’s decline appeared to be the result of new tests outpacing new cases. Testing rose by 6.9% in the region, while cases rose by 2.4%.
Rising cases have been the norm over the last two months. The pace seems to be slowing, though.
Health officials pointed it out on a statewide level during a briefing with reporters Thursday. Test positivity rates remain above 5% across the state, said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, but there are signs of improvements.
“The slightly good news is the rate of increase has been slowing a bit,” she said.
A similar pattern emerged last year around this time. Cases and positivity rates spiked in the late summer, bounced around at lower levels in the early fall, then got as bad as they’ve ever been in November 2020.
Considering how last year went from here, we’re in a “sensitive period” of the pandemic, stated Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project, in an email. The positivity rate easing up combined with slowing cases were reassuring over the last few weeks — Labor Day weekend reporting delays add some murkiness to this week’s data — but students who aren’t yet eligible for vaccines are back in school, he added.
Malcolm and Minnesota Education Commissioner Heather Mueller urged school boards to adopt layered mitigation strategies as ways to protect students while maintaining in-person learning.
“With a highly infectious disease, the decisions we make as individuals don’t just affect us individually,” Malcolm said. “They have ripple effects.”
South-central Minnesota recently surpassed 50% of its total population being fully vaccinated. It also reached 60% of its 16-and-older population being fully vaccinated.
Despite more reports of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, Mayo Clinic infectious diseases expert Dr. John O’Horo said vaccinations remain highly effective against the more contagious delta variant.
“Breakthrough cases tend to be far less severe and far less frequent,” he said. “We can see nationwide that areas with high rates of vaccination are not hit as hard by the delta variant.”
O’Horo spoke during a separate briefing with reporters Thursday organized by Mayo Clinic. He used an analogy to describe how vaccines cause people to be more protected.
Someone receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is essentially training the immune system in a safe way. When or if that person is exposed to COVID-19, their immune system is ready and trained for it.
It’s like how doctors, nurses, emergency responders and others train in CPR using simulations and classroom settings, O’Horo said. It drills them to be as effective as possible.
Gaining immunity through infection, in contrast, can’t offer the same preparedness.
“Getting infected without that is a lot like having to do CPR for the first time when a 911 operator is telling you how to do it over the phone,” he said. “It can be done, but it’s a lot more stressful and difficult and a lot more challenging to do right.”
At least this week, the three area counties with the highest vaccination rates had the lowest positive test rates. Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth counties, in that order, have at least 51.1% of their total population fully vaccinated.
Brown County’s positive test rate held steady at 5.2% from the previous week and was again the lowest in the region. Blue Earth County’s drop from 6.5% to 5.3% and Nicollet County’s decline from 6.8% to 5.6% were improvements.
Le Sueur, Sibley and Faribault counties had rates above 10%, with Faribault County’s 10.9% being the highest. Le Sueur County has the fourth highest vaccination rate in the region at 48.6%, while Faribault and Sibley counties have the two lowest vaccination rates at 45.6% and 43.6%.
