MANKATO — Area counties combined for the lowest weekly COVID-19 case total since July 2021.
The nine counties combined for 81 newly confirmed cases between March 12-18, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It was an 83% drop compared to the prior week's 475.
A backlog of cases inflated the prior week's total, but this week would've likely had fewer cases anyway based on the gradually downward trend starting in late January.
The 81 new cases confirmed this week were the smallest uptick since July 17-23, which had 71.
All nine counties experienced the encouraging case decline this week. Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties had the biggest drop at 90% fewer cases, while Faribault County had the smallest decline at 22%.
Seven of the nine counties had single-digit case totals. As recently as Jan. 29-Feb. 4, all of them had triple-digit weekly cases totals.
Despite the encouraging weekly case trends, the area had another confirmed COVID-19 death Friday. A Blue Earth County resident between 70-74 years old was among nine COVID-19 deaths statewide, according to the health department.
Blue Earth County's pandemic death toll rose to 98, while south-central Minnesota's rose to 491 and Minnesota's rose to 12,321. The county has the highest toll in the south-central region, but the lowest death rate per 10,000 residents due to its higher population.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.